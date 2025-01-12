Previous
Seven Sisters sea fog by grahamc
Seven Sisters sea fog

A morning run over the Severn Sisters near Birling Gap in about -4 degrees.

The fog is where the River Cuckmere emerges.
I run over here very often and have never seen this phenomenon before; shame I didn't have a decent camera with me, but glad I had the phone.
Graham Chapman

