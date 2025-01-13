Previous
Seven Sisters ferry approaching Newhaven from Dieppe by grahamc
Seven Sisters ferry approaching Newhaven from Dieppe

The vessels on the horizon are approximately 12 miles from the shore, the ferry probably 4 or 5.
This pic was taken 8.45 am.
13th January 2025

Graham Chapman

