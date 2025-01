Ravens, Flagstaff Brow, Seven Sisters, Sussex

A grey, but very peaceful morning to run over the Seven Sisters.

These ravens were on the Campbell Monument.

The inscription reads:

"This Sarsen Stone presented by Viscount Gage of Firle was erected by The Society of Sussex Downsmen in appreciation of the generosity of William Charles Campbell Esq to whose munificent donation to the Seven Sisters Preservation Fund was largely due to the purchase of the Crowlink Valley for the use and enjoyment of the Nation 1926"