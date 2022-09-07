Previous
Day 11 by grammyace
13 / 365

Day 11

Doctor's appt. today.I'm 7lbs and 3 oz.Happy and healthy.Very much loved and adored by my family💙
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Carter

@grammyace
