Down the rabbit hole..

This is our grand puppy Bella, we haven’t seen her for weeks now as her parents had covid but today we were allowed to take her on her favourite walk to The Christopher Robin tree. Here lies a rabbit hole of great interest and size, if she were a Jack Russell we would have lost her down there a long time ago! It was so cathartic taking her for a walk again, I love our walks together but when Bella is with us they are special 🐶