And lead me not into temptation..... by grammyj
4 / 365

And lead me not into temptation.....

Attempting Dry January and no sweeties, which is kind of foolhardy considering we have been placed into Lockdown 3! I couldn’t find the energy to take a photo yesterday, the prospect of a further Lockdown hung over me all day.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

GrammyJ

@grammyj
