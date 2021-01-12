Previous
Red sky in the morning..... by grammyj
11 / 365

Red sky in the morning.....

I don’t get up early enough these days to capture sky’s like this, I’ve alway said ‘don’t wish your life away’ but this pandemic is so draining.
