What I’ve learned.... by grammyj
12 / 365

What I’ve learned....

Back before we couldn’t go anywhere and businesses hadn’t gone to the wall I attended The flower school in St Albans and because of that I can make a £3 bunch of carnations look like this!
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

GrammyJ

@grammyj
