Teddy by grammyj
17 / 365

Teddy

I’m having to take screenshots of my grandson as I can’t go and see him yet, these are taken whilst I’m talking to him and I think you can see it in his eyes 💙
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

GrammyJ

@grammyj
Monica
Awww, lovely baby! He's really paying attention to you
January 19th, 2021  
