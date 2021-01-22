Previous
Snowdrops by grammyj
Snowdrops

I took this yesterday but forgot to post it 🤦‍♀️ My first sighting of snowdrops this year , are t they lovely.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

GrammyJ

