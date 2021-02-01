Previous
Welwyn Garden City by grammyj
28 / 365

Welwyn Garden City

Walked 10k today, passing this much loved (by me) landmark. I’m glad to be exercising again.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

GrammyJ

@grammyj
7% complete

