33 / 365
Tree
I see this tree when we walk Bella, it has a perfect composition and I’ve never seen anything quite like it, I’m going to try to document its budding of leaves and subsequent fall. I hope it keeps its shape whilst all of this happens.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
GrammyJ
@grammyj
365
iPhone 6s Plus
10th February 2021 2:26pm
Tags
#trees
