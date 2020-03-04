Sign up
Photo 2352
Study Break
Rain all day. First week of my last session. I needed a break. What a beautiful way to pause the stress. Outside my kitchen window where my desk is set up for schoolwork. Back to the books!
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
red
bird
