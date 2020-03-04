Previous
Next
Study Break by grammyn
Photo 2352

Study Break

Rain all day. First week of my last session. I needed a break. What a beautiful way to pause the stress. Outside my kitchen window where my desk is set up for schoolwork. Back to the books!
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise