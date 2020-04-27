Previous
Next
Just Breathe by grammyn
Photo 2359

Just Breathe

One for the artist challenge inspired by this https://hazazah.nl/project/female-breath/ and blessed to have the perfect model available.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well done! And your model is lovely!
April 28th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Golly! That is gorgeous!! Photo AND model! Well done!
April 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise