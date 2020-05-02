Previous
When A Plan Comes Together by grammyn
Photo 2364

When A Plan Comes Together

I wanted to do another artist challenge and found this photo the other day https://www.benning-gladkova.com/index/G0000jX9pYcdUbmM/I0000TPs18un0Vzw and decided to give it a go. Now May is half and half month so what could be more perfect?! I love it when a plan comes together. Special thanks to my hands models!♥
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

@grammyn
May 2nd, 2020  
