Photo 2364
When A Plan Comes Together
I wanted to do another artist challenge and found this photo the other day
https://www.benning-gladkova.com/index/G0000jX9pYcdUbmM/I0000TPs18un0Vzw
and decided to give it a go. Now May is half and half month so what could be more perfect?! I love it when a plan comes together. Special thanks to my hands models!♥
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4047
photos
118
followers
54
following
647% complete
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
2nd May 2020 11:02am
Tags
pink
,
hands
,
grands
,
ac-benning-gladkova
,
mayhalf20
JackieR
ace
Blooming perfect
May 2nd, 2020
