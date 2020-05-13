Sign up
Photo 2375
Natural Half
so......... I had this great idea but a thin layer of clouds made it less clear than I wanted it to be. It is all I have for today. I may try again tomorrow if the sky is clearer. If so you will see it two days in a row!
13th May 2020
13th May 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4058
photos
120
followers
54
following
0
0
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
13th May 2020 7:03am
Tags
moon
,
blue
,
mayhalf20
