Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2376
Now That's What I'm Talkin' About!
So.....this is what I thought I was going to post yesterday, what l wanted to post yesterday , what I couldn't get to work for me yesterday. Thanks for indulging me today!
Oh yeah, for the songtitle challenge too "How High the Moon" with Ella Fitzgerald. Not quite the generation before mine but close.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cHYXaMCCIo
14th May 2020
14th May 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4059
photos
120
followers
54
following
650% complete
View this month »
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th May 2020 5:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
moon
,
mayhalf20
,
sixws-105
,
songtitle63
Sheila Guevin
ace
perfect 1/2 and 1/2 and fabulous moon shot!
May 15th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I thought so- lovely moon shot!
May 15th, 2020
Wyomingsister
Fantastic photo! And perfect for both challenges! 😁 Your moon shots are exquisite!!
May 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close