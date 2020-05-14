Previous
Now That's What I'm Talkin' About! by grammyn
Now That's What I'm Talkin' About!

So.....this is what I thought I was going to post yesterday, what l wanted to post yesterday , what I couldn't get to work for me yesterday. Thanks for indulging me today!

Oh yeah, for the songtitle challenge too "How High the Moon" with Ella Fitzgerald. Not quite the generation before mine but close. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cHYXaMCCIo
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my seventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Sheila Guevin ace
perfect 1/2 and 1/2 and fabulous moon shot!
May 15th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I thought so- lovely moon shot!
May 15th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Fantastic photo! And perfect for both challenges! 😁 Your moon shots are exquisite!!
May 15th, 2020  
