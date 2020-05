It's A Walk In the Park

It has been at least a week since I set foot out of my house so I decided to take a walk in the Bamboo Forest today. There were more people there than I wanted there to be but it wasn't crowded. There is a little pond in the center covered with lily pads and other water plants. I like the way it looked. Got another idea that didn;t work out so I may go back soon for a different shot.