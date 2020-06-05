Sign up
Photo 2398
High Cotton - White Bursts of Lint
A cotton boll I had saved from last year's crop for a craft project with a tiny string of Spanish moss attached.
(no I don't raise cotton. l check the edges of the fields after the harvest)
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year.
Tags
b&w
,
structure
,
minimalist
,
nik
,
silverefex-fullcontrastand
,
sixws-106
,
minimal-11
