High Cotton - White Bursts of Lint by grammyn
High Cotton - White Bursts of Lint

A cotton boll I had saved from last year's crop for a craft project with a tiny string of Spanish moss attached.

(no I don't raise cotton. l check the edges of the fields after the harvest)
