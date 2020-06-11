Sign up
Photo 2404
Awww, Nuts!
I spent most of the day working outside so I am sweaty and tired and not in the mood to concentrate on a photo! This is is for tonight
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4089
photos
126
followers
55
following
658% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th June 2020 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
minimalist
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture and love the title.
June 11th, 2020
