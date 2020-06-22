Previous
Reaching Out by grammyn
Photo 2415

Reaching Out

We got buckets of rain this afternoon and then it cleared off so I was able to go out for a photo or two. This tendril was hanging from a wreath I am making and had hanging outside to dry. Now it will have to hang a little longer.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

@grammyn
JackieR ace
That's very abstract wonderful details
June 23rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely with the dark background and light shining on the tendril.
June 23rd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Absolutely delightful little squiggle! fav
June 23rd, 2020  
