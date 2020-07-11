Previous
This Frog In A Little Pond by grammyn
Photo 2434

This Frog In A Little Pond

As I was getting some water out of the rain barrel to water some of my outside plants I detected a movement around the edge. I had to look twice to see him because he was so small, about 3/4 " or 2.5 cm.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

