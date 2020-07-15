Previous
Neighborhood Drama by grammyn
Neighborhood Drama

I was sitting in my house when I heard a noise that sounded like a car door slamming in my driveway only a little bit stronger than that. Curious, I got up and went to the door to see who it was There was no one there. I went outside to see if I could figure out what caused the noise when I saw smoke billowing up into the sky. Across the street and down the hill from my house was this service van that had caught on fire. It was a very dramatic afternoon.

Sorry for the lack of clarity. I did not have my camera with me. My iPad took the photo.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Paul ace
My gosh! Hope no one was hurt!
July 16th, 2020  
