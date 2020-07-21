Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2444
Into the Wild Blue Yonder
Desperate for a photo I went outside determined NOT to shoot another flower, hoping for a bug or critter when all of a sudden I heard this C-130 approaching from the nearby base. Point, shoot, edit, thank you!
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
4
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4133
photos
132
followers
57
following
669% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
21st July 2020 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
transportation
Diane Owens
ace
Nice! Like the texture.
July 22nd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Love the comp.
July 22nd, 2020
Taffy
ace
Very cool! Not a plane you see in the sky very often.
July 22nd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What cool shot!!
July 22nd, 2020
