Into the Wild Blue Yonder by grammyn
Into the Wild Blue Yonder

Desperate for a photo I went outside determined NOT to shoot another flower, hoping for a bug or critter when all of a sudden I heard this C-130 approaching from the nearby base. Point, shoot, edit, thank you!
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Diane Owens ace
Nice! Like the texture.
July 22nd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love the comp.
July 22nd, 2020  
Taffy ace
Very cool! Not a plane you see in the sky very often.
July 22nd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What cool shot!!
July 22nd, 2020  
