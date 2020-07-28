Previous
Incongruous Much?! by grammyn
Incongruous Much?!

Dessert tonight was, oh, so good but I have no talent for food photography. As you can see I even forgot to put a fork on the plate and what in the world does Hop-a-long Bob have to do with dessert?!
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Leslie ace
haha he's singing for his supper.
July 29th, 2020  
