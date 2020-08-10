Previous
Next
Maybe You Can Suggest a Great Title by grammyn
Photo 2464

Maybe You Can Suggest a Great Title

I have absolutely no idea what this is but I found the pattern and color of the leaves pretty. Heat, humidity, covid and fatigue have kept me in the house most of the day so you get a weed from my garden tonight to comment on!
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lana Hill
The contrast of bright green against the brown is eye-catching.
August 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise