Tag Blanket

~"Tag blankets are a fun, portable way for babies to explore textures, colors and feeling with their hands." My niece is expecting her first baby this month and I made her a tag blanket as well as some other baby items. The best part of this, in my opinion is, all the tags on this as well as all the lace and trim on all the other items I made came from my mother's sewing room. The baby will never have known her great-grandmother but she will still have a piece of her through me.