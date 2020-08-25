Virtual Reality

Early last Spring ... BC (before covid) I received this beautiful and thoughtful gift in the mail. It is a frame for my tassel and a graduation photo of me. I was supposed to graduate in May but that didn't happen. It bothered me to not be able to put my frame up but I needed the tassel for the actual graduation so I had to wait. Two weeks ago I could finally put the tassel in the frame and get it hung on the wall. I pass it often every day and every tiime I do I am reminded of the generosity and thoughtfulness of my 365 virtual friend, Ann @olivertreeann. I am constantly blessed by the people in this community!