Virtual Reality

Early last Spring ... BC (before covid) I received this beautiful and thoughtful gift in the mail. It is a frame for my tassel and a graduation photo of me. I was supposed to graduate in May but that didn't happen. It bothered me to not be able to put my frame up but I needed the tassel for the actual graduation so I had to wait. Two weeks ago I could finally put the tassel in the frame and get it hung on the wall. I pass it often every day and every tiime I do I am reminded of the generosity and thoughtfulness of my 365 virtual friend, Ann @olivertreeann. I am constantly blessed by the people in this community!
Lin ace
What a great gift and capture! And what is your secret to looking so young??? (really, I need to know!!!)
August 26th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
It’s so lovely and more meaningful than ever because Ann gave it to you. What a nice way to honor your hard work to get that degree! 🥰
August 26th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Congratulations.
August 26th, 2020  
