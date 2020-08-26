Previous
Next
Bowl Me Over by grammyn
Photo 2480

Bowl Me Over

50+ years ago the Grand Chap was a great mechanic but didn't know how to hold a hammer much less use power tools. Since he fully retired two years ago he has built himself a woodshop and I keep getting beauitful objects like this from it.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
679% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise