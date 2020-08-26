Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2480
Bowl Me Over
50+ years ago the Grand Chap was a great mechanic but didn't know how to hold a hammer much less use power tools. Since he fully retired two years ago he has built himself a woodshop and I keep getting beauitful objects like this from it.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4172
photos
131
followers
56
following
679% complete
View this month »
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Latest from all albums
2474
2475
845
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th August 2020 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brown
,
wood
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close