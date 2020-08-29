Previous
Take a Note by grammyn
Photo 2483

Take a Note

I had no idea I would still need post it notes after I graduated but they were the perfect color for this photo from the artist challenge https://www.oliviaparker.com/still-life-1993-2006?pgid=jy39osyw-39b8f6f2-39b1-4fd3-852e-60a390b7f53a
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Lou Ann ace
Awesome “crumpling”, Katy!
August 30th, 2020  
