Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2498
Photography Takes a Back Seat Today
A friend of mine said she needs some masks for her work so I decided to make a few for her today. I am about half done and hope to finish them tomorrow.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4192
photos
132
followers
56
following
684% complete
View this month »
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Latest from all albums
2492
2493
848
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th September 2020 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
red
,
sewing
,
sixws-109
summerfield
ace
that's one nice Christmas print you got there. i had to buy a couple at michaels but i yet have to receive the mask from my sister. i found the camera print at amazon but it's not arriving until october 2. i think i have about a dozen now. i bought quite a few prints at $10 per half metre, my sister sews me a couple and a couple for her then she donates the rest to her church. i would've loved to do them, too, but alas, sewing machines are too complicated for me. well, i probably would know how to use it, it's the threading the bobbins that i could never quite get. 😜 today we went to michaels again, she to buy more fabrics and me to buy charms to decorate my masks. i'm such a diva!
September 13th, 2020
Wyomingsister
Kind and generous as ever! Great picture to prove that!! (And I will bet real money that I crossed your mind as you worked on the zebra print!!🦓🐯🐆)
September 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close