Photography Takes a Back Seat Today by grammyn
Photography Takes a Back Seat Today

A friend of mine said she needs some masks for her work so I decided to make a few for her today. I am about half done and hope to finish them tomorrow.
13th September 2020

katy

ace
summerfield ace
that's one nice Christmas print you got there. i had to buy a couple at michaels but i yet have to receive the mask from my sister. i found the camera print at amazon but it's not arriving until october 2. i think i have about a dozen now. i bought quite a few prints at $10 per half metre, my sister sews me a couple and a couple for her then she donates the rest to her church. i would've loved to do them, too, but alas, sewing machines are too complicated for me. well, i probably would know how to use it, it's the threading the bobbins that i could never quite get. 😜 today we went to michaels again, she to buy more fabrics and me to buy charms to decorate my masks. i'm such a diva!
September 13th, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Kind and generous as ever! Great picture to prove that!! (And I will bet real money that I crossed your mind as you worked on the zebra print!!🦓🐯🐆)
September 14th, 2020  
