Photo 2506
Peek-a-Boo Kitty
A neighbor's kitten followed me home from my walk today and watched and waited for me as I went in to get my camera. My friend that I walk with waited too so he wouldn't run off.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4200
photos
132
followers
56
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
21st September 2020 7:18am
Public
black
,
cat
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is adorable. Fav
September 22nd, 2020
