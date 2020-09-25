Sign up
Photo 2510
In the Shadows
Same set up, different lighting, taking advantage of opportunity with laziness!
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
plant
rock
feather
minimalist
Lin
Cool lighting makes for some awesome shadows! Nicely done!
September 26th, 2020
