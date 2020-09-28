Sign up
Photo 2513
Purple Pashmina
Inspired by this shot
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/365/2020-09-28
I decided to post my own photo of a similar gift by a friend in Toronto also! Blessed to have so many good friends I have never met! ♥
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4208
photos
131
followers
56
following
688% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
28th September 2020 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
pashmina
JackieR
ace
An immediate fav!!
September 28th, 2020
