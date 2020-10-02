Sign up
Photo 2517
From the Top Down
I really need to start putting more emphasis on photography and less time on everything else! Still it IS really nice to have a scene already set up and just try to figure out a new way to shoot it!
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
2
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4213
photos
131
followers
56
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
2nd October 2020 6:38pm
Tags
rocks
,
dandelion
,
feather
,
minimalist
Shutterbug
ace
Loved the one a week ago and love this as also. Such different photos.
October 3rd, 2020
DaVette
Excellent picture!
October 3rd, 2020
