From the Top Down by grammyn
Photo 2517

From the Top Down

I really need to start putting more emphasis on photography and less time on everything else! Still it IS really nice to have a scene already set up and just try to figure out a new way to shoot it!
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
689% complete

Shutterbug ace
Loved the one a week ago and love this as also. Such different photos.
October 3rd, 2020  
DaVette
Excellent picture!
October 3rd, 2020  
