Previous
Next
Lengthening Shadows by grammyn
Photo 2518

Lengthening Shadows

The only way I am going to get any height anymore is to stand outside in the evening when the shadows get longer.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
689% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
clever and creative. aces! and thank you for playing along.
October 3rd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm right there with you! Fun shot.
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise