Previous
Next
Photo 2518
Lengthening Shadows
The only way I am going to get any height anymore is to stand outside in the evening when the shadows get longer.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4214
photos
131
followers
56
following
689% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd October 2020 5:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadow
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-absence
summerfield
ace
clever and creative. aces! and thank you for playing along.
October 3rd, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm right there with you! Fun shot.
October 4th, 2020
