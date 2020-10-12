Previous
Now, Something Wicked This Way Comes by grammyn
Now, Something Wicked This Way Comes

On my way to workout this morning I saw this is someone's yard. A perfect Halloween photo don't ya think? and a six word story too! BONUS
katy

@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Lou Ann ace
Oh wow! An awesome Halloween scene.
October 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, Ik like the haze hanging around. Slowly I am getting in the halloween spirit. This shot definitely helps.
October 12th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Ooh very spooky.
October 12th, 2020  
