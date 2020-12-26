Previous
Next
O Christmas Tree by grammyn
Photo 2602

O Christmas Tree

An ornamental tree that sits on my pigmania table
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
712% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I love it. So it’s crocheted doilies starched and shaped to form the tree. It’s beautiful, I really like it in B&W!
December 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, crocheted! nice light and love it!
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise