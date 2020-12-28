Previous
Utensil Alien by grammyn
Utensil Alien

Inspired by mary @mcsiegle I decided to try a cutlery shot. A nod to @summerfield who sees aliens EVERYWHERE!
28th December 2020

Lesley ace
My first thought was a mechanical spider. Very good!
December 28th, 2020  
