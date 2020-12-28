Sign up
Photo 2604
Utensil Alien
Inspired by mary
@mcsiegle
I decided to try a cutlery shot. A nod to
@summerfield
who sees aliens EVERYWHERE!
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
1
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4304
photos
133
followers
56
following
713% complete
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
852
2603
2604
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
28th December 2020 12:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
food
,
fork
Lesley
ace
My first thought was a mechanical spider. Very good!
December 28th, 2020
