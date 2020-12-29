Previous
Wolf Moon by grammyn
Photo 2605

Wolf Moon

As I went out to get the mail tonight I saw the moon peeking over the treetops in my neighborhood. A quick trip into the house for the camera and a short walk up the street for a good vantage point yielded this. Not as clear of the moon as I would have liked but it was time for supper so I couldn't linger.

In trying to decide on a title I felt it looked like it needed a wolf howling in front of it. Much to my surprise, when I looked up wolf moon, l found out that is the name of this full moon tonight according to NASA
Wyomingsister
Just beautiful and serendipitous that you named it!! All your "moon shots" are magnificent!
December 30th, 2020  
