Wolf Moon

As I went out to get the mail tonight I saw the moon peeking over the treetops in my neighborhood. A quick trip into the house for the camera and a short walk up the street for a good vantage point yielded this. Not as clear of the moon as I would have liked but it was time for supper so I couldn't linger.



In trying to decide on a title I felt it looked like it needed a wolf howling in front of it. Much to my surprise, when I looked up wolf moon, l found out that is the name of this full moon tonight according to NASA