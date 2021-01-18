Previous
Next
Golden Arc by grammyn
Photo 2625

Golden Arc

After a piece inspired by Blossfeldt for the artist challenge but since I don't have Instagram (one of three people in the world!) I can't get the link to post here.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise