Photo 2625
Golden Arc
After a piece inspired by Blossfeldt for the artist challenge but since I don't have Instagram (one of three people in the world!) I can't get the link to post here.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Photo Details
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Tags
yellow
,
ac-blossfeldt
