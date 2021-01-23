Sign up
Photo 2630
Taking A Break
Soon after I took this he stood up and walked away. I am not sure what he was doing or where he went.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
katy
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4333
photos
136
followers
56
following
Tags
b&w
,
people
,
minimal
,
theme-thirds
Lesley
Just having a little sit down. Don’t we all want to do this sometimes? If only we could guarantee getting up again 😊
January 23rd, 2021
