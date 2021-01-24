Previous
Feeble Attempt by grammyn
Photo 2631

Feeble Attempt

Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond encouraged me to try painting a watercolor with her and casablanca. They posted their pictures yesterday https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-01-23 (with a link to casablanca) and I bought supplies today to do the same. I am used to working with oils so there is a learning curve for me with watercolors. It could be worse but it could be better too! Thanks for the challenge Jackie!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Daryl O'Hare
Oh, I like that very much! The trees remind me of Aspens or Birches. Which also makes me think of Robert Frost poems. Lovely!
January 24th, 2021  
summerfield
this looks good. aces! mine looks like something else.🥴 it's hard to paint trees. i prefer sky and sea. oh, well, i'll mull it over and see if i have enough courage to post mine.
January 24th, 2021  
