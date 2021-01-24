Sign up
Photo 2631
Feeble Attempt
Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
encouraged me to try painting a watercolor with her and casablanca. They posted their pictures yesterday
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-01-23
(with a link to casablanca) and I bought supplies today to do the same. I am used to working with oils so there is a learning curve for me with watercolors. It could be worse but it could be better too! Thanks for the challenge Jackie!
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th January 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
Daryl O'Hare
ace
Oh, I like that very much! The trees remind me of Aspens or Birches. Which also makes me think of Robert Frost poems. Lovely!
January 24th, 2021
summerfield
ace
this looks good. aces! mine looks like something else.🥴 it's hard to paint trees. i prefer sky and sea. oh, well, i'll mull it over and see if i have enough courage to post mine.
January 24th, 2021
