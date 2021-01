Feeble Attempt

Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond encouraged me to try painting a watercolor with her and casablanca. They posted their pictures yesterday https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2021-01-23 (with a link to casablanca) and I bought supplies today to do the same. I am used to working with oils so there is a learning curve for me with watercolors. It could be worse but it could be better too! Thanks for the challenge Jackie!