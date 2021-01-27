Previous
Next
I Can See Clearly Now by grammyn
Photo 2634

I Can See Clearly Now

So.......after yesterday's disaster I decided to show you what you were really seeing. This is a beautiful solar rose my daughter gave me for Christmas. It lights up at night and looks like this during the day.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise