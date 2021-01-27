Sign up
Photo 2634
I Can See Clearly Now
So.......after yesterday's disaster I decided to show you what you were really seeing. This is a beautiful solar rose my daughter gave me for Christmas. It lights up at night and looks like this during the day.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4337
photos
137
followers
55
following
Tags
red
,
flopwer
