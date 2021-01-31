Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2638
Same Apple.......Different Egg
I had an idea as a follow up to a recent photo of the apple and the egg. While I was getting it set up it occured to me the halfway execution would also make an interesting photo. This is the halfway execution. What do you think?
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4341
photos
138
followers
55
following
722% complete
View this month »
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
31st January 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
food
,
minimalist
,
lowkey
,
theme-thirds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close