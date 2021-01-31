Previous
Same Apple.......Different Egg by grammyn
Photo 2638

Same Apple.......Different Egg

I had an idea as a follow up to a recent photo of the apple and the egg. While I was getting it set up it occured to me the halfway execution would also make an interesting photo. This is the halfway execution. What do you think?
