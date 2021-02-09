Previous
Those Old Cotton Fields Back Home by grammyn
Photo 2647

Those Old Cotton Fields Back Home

Songtitle- 71 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7suWiC5I3uk
Six Word Story-114
Flash of Red 2021Trinkets, Treasure, or Trash

Yup that about covers it for this one! It might fall in the trash category but it is a treasure to me for giving me a subject to shoot today! This is a cotton BOLL as it comes off the cotton plant for harvesting.
i just love that song! but i was more familiar with the CCR version. and i do have a cotton boll to show off one of these days, too! aces on the set up. aces!
February 10th, 2021  
Terri ace
I love this! Just read a book about cotton fields. A treasure by all means. Think about all of the history behind that one cotton seed....
February 10th, 2021  
