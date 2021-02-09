Sign up
Photo 2647
Those Old Cotton Fields Back Home
Songtitle- 71
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7suWiC5I3uk
Six Word Story-114
Flash of Red 2021Trinkets, Treasure, or Trash
Yup that about covers it for this one! It might fall in the trash category but it is a treasure to me for giving me a subject to shoot today! This is a cotton BOLL as it comes off the cotton plant for harvesting.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4352
photos
141
followers
56
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th February 2021 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nik
,
songtitle-
,
silverefexpro-highstructureharsh
,
for2021
,
sisws-114
summerfield
ace
i just love that song! but i was more familiar with the CCR version. and i do have a cotton boll to show off one of these days, too! aces on the set up. aces!
February 10th, 2021
Terri
ace
I love this! Just read a book about cotton fields. A treasure by all means. Think about all of the history behind that one cotton seed....
February 10th, 2021
