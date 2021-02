Those Old Cotton Fields Back Home

Songtitle- 71 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7suWiC5I3uk Six Word Story-114Flash of Red 2021Trinkets, Treasure, or TrashYup that about covers it for this one! It might fall in the trash category but it is a treasure to me for giving me a subject to shoot today! This is a cotton BOLL as it comes off the cotton plant for harvesting.