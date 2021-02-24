Previous
Old Faithful by grammyn
Old Faithful

Warm weather took me outside today working in the yard between loads of laundry causing me to put off 365 until suppertime. Fortunately the moon was cooperative.
Kathy ace
What a great capture of the moon and those sweet gum balls.
February 25th, 2021  
