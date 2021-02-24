Sign up
Photo 2662
Old Faithful
Warm weather took me outside today working in the yard between loads of laundry causing me to put off 365 until suppertime. Fortunately the moon was cooperative.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4
1
1
Year Two and Beyond
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
24th February 2021 5:17pm
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
moon
,
nik
,
theme-blackwhite
,
silverefex-fullspectruminverse
,
for2021
Kathy
ace
What a great capture of the moon and those sweet gum balls.
February 25th, 2021
