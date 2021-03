Pigs and Cakes

Grunt and Suie wanted to have some of the Welsh cakes we had today as part of our Pigmania game to celebrate St David's day this week. The ones Mary sent were too good and I shared those with no one but I allowed them to sample one that I had made. It didn't help them win the game but that is OK too. It was great fun as always and we have decided to celebrae something every week now as we play.