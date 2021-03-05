An Important Place In My Life

" My grandmother filled an important place in my life when I discovered she received a college diploma in 1911. That encouraged me to go back to school recently at the age of 70 and finish my degree. She never knew about that important place she filled in my life"



That is part of a speech I was asked to give that reminded teachers that we often fill important places in peoples lives that we never know about. My grandmother is the young lady in the back row and she was born in 1894. This photo was taken in 1908 or 1909. She graduated from high school in 1908 when she was 14 and from college when she was 17 with a provisionary teaching certificate. I have a copy of her teacher's contract of 1913 which states she will be paid $42.00! How life has changed.