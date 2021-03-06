Sign up
Photo 2672
Little Shoes From Days Gone By
While sorting out a closet today I discovered these little shoes from forty years ago. How is that possible? Where has the time gone?!
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4381
photos
145
followers
55
following
732% complete
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2667
860
849
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Views
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
6th March 2021 9:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shoes
,
pink
,
highkey
